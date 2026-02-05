SUBSCRIBE
Enpro Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 5, 2026 | 
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live at https://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13750601. The webcast and telephone line will open approximately 10 minutes before the call. Fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and biopharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO." For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527
Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.
5605 Carnegie Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
www.enpro.com

