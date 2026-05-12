EnPlusOne Biosciences Highlights Significant Advancements to its ezRNA™ Enzymatic RNA Synthesis Platform and Introduces Novel Modifications for Next-Generation RNA Therapeutics

Company shares its latest developments at upcoming TIDES USA and ASCGT2026, both in Boston

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic solutions for RNA therapeutic discovery and development, today announced that it will present important new research and the latest progress on the enzymatic synthesis of RNA at two major industry conferences in Boston this month.

Lead of RNA Synthesis Ella Meyer will present “ Pushing the Efficiency and Scale of Enzymatic RNA Synthesis ” on May 13 at 4:45 pm at TIDES USA (May 11-14 at the Hynes Convention Center). This presentation will cover how EnPlusOne’s proprietary enzymatic RNA synthesis platform, ezRNA™, addresses key limitations of traditional chemical synthesis, along with platform advancements that have improved cycle yields, enhanced purity profile control, and enabled increased scale. The presentation will also demonstrate the incorporation of a therapeutically important modification that cannot be directly accessed using phosphoramidite chemistry.

will present “ ” on May 13 at 4:45 pm at TIDES USA (May 11-14 at the Hynes Convention Center). This presentation will cover how EnPlusOne’s proprietary enzymatic RNA synthesis platform, ezRNA™, addresses key limitations of traditional chemical synthesis, along with platform advancements that have improved cycle yields, enhanced purity profile control, and enabled increased scale. The presentation will also demonstrate the incorporation of a therapeutically important modification that cannot be directly accessed using phosphoramidite chemistry. Amanda Ames, Scientist 1, will present a poster entitled “Template-independent enzymatic synthesis of therapeutic RNA oligonucleotides” (# 2102) at the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy annual meeting (ASCGT2026, May 11-15 at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention & Exhibition Center). This presentation will provide updates on specific milestones by the ezRNA™ platform.

In addition, EnPlusOne team members will be present at both events to discuss EnPlusOne’s approach with other companies, leading scientists and researchers in attendance.

Stated Clare Murray, PhD, EnPlusOne Biosciences CEO, “We’re thrilled to share important new progress in the enzymatic synthesis of RNA with potential collaborators and customers at these important upcoming events. From our base here in Boston, we will show attendees how EnPlusOne is driving this critical field and establishing the standards for purity and reliability of enzymatic synthesis, especially in novel modifications that expand the RNA chemical space available for the discovery and development of innovative RNA therapeutics.”

She added, “RNA-driven therapeutics are expected to become the fastest growing modality within all therapeutics in the next decade, providing new patient treatments as they move from addressing rare diseases to many widespread conditions. This will drive even more significant demand for RNA worldwide, a rapidly growing need that can only be addressed by new approaches like EnPlusOne’s first fully enzymatic RNA synthesis platform, ezRNA™, that can unlock scaled RNA synthesis.”

New EnPlusOne website

EnPlusOne recently unveiled its new website (www.enplusonebio.com) that provides deeper information about both the need for innovative RNA solutions, and how EnPlusOne is addressing those challenges.

Dr. Murray stated, “Educating a wider range of audiences about what we are doing at EnPlusOne is so important in enabling us to attain our goals and broaden the use and applicability of our enzymatic RNA synthesis platform. Our new website offers elegant explanations of sometimes complex scientific processes, and we’re so pleased to share our knowledge and insights more broadly.”

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA™ platform is a next-generation enzymatic synthesis technology that leverages water-based, template-free reactions to manufacture high-quality RNA at scale. Capable of incorporating a wide range of natural and modified nucleotides, ezRNA™ is designed to meet the evolving needs of RNA therapeutic developers. Learn more at https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

617-407-8778