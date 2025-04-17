EnPlusOne Biosciences Appoints Clare Murray, Ph.D. as CEO

Life science veteran joins to scale and commercialize innovative enzymatic RNA synthesis platform following recent financing

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPlusOne Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of enzymes to deliver better RNA at scale, today announced the appointment of Clare Murray, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.









Dr. Murray brings deep experience in corporate strategy and business development, having led multiple transactions with global pharmaceutical and innovative biotechnology companies. Her work forging strategic partnerships with CDMOs aligns directly with EnPlusOne’s roadmap to scale manufacturing and deliver RNA therapeutics with greater efficiency and precision.

“We are thrilled to attract an extraordinary executive like Clare as EnPlusOne reaches an inflection point in its growth trajectory,” said Steven Kasok, Chair of the EnPlusOne Board of Directors. “Clare’s track record in company building and strategic partnerships makes her the ideal leader to guide us through our next phase of development as we accelerate commercialization of our ezRNA™ synthesis platform.”

The appointment caps a period of increasing traction for EnPlusOne, which is actively partnering across the RNA therapeutic landscape to solve key manufacturing challenges, including achieving scale in siRNA, purity in gRNA synthesis, and novel RNA therapeutic design through enabling modifications. EnPlusOne’s novel, template-free, aqueous-based, enzymatic RNA synthesis technology is setting a new standard for sustainable, scalable RNA manufacturing and design.

“I’m excited to lead EnPlusOne at a time when the demand for high-quality RNA is surging,” said Dr. Murray. “The team has built a truly differentiated technology that solves long-standing barriers to scale in siRNA and CRISPR therapeutics manufacturing. I look forward to expanding our commercial reach and helping realize the full potential of EnPlusOne’s platform.”

Dr. Murray most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Operations at Life Edit Therapeutics, a gene editing discovery and development company she co-founded and scaled through acquisition by ElevateBio. Dr. Murray then also served as Head of Business Development and Strategy at ElevateBio. Her leadership experience spans early-stage innovation through late-stage commercial partnerships, including senior roles at AgBiome, Aptuit, SCYNEXIS, and Novartis. Dr. Murray holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from the University of Liverpool, and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. She was also a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Washington University School of Medicine.

“Clare joins us at a pivotal moment as we scale our platform, advance high-purity guide RNA synthesis, and expand strategic collaborations across the RNA ecosystem to drive commercialization,” said Dan Ahlstedt, co-founder and COO.

Paxton Major, board member and Managing Director at Northpond Ventures, added: “Clare’s leadership is exactly what EnPlusOne needs at this stage of growth. With our recent $10 million co-led financing with Breakout Ventures, we are confident she will be instrumental in bringing the company’s next-generation RNA solutions to market.”

EnPlusOne will present new data on its platform at TIDES USA in San Diego this May with a presentation titled, “Solving the Scale Problem: Template-independent Enzymatic Synthesis of siRNA Oligonucleotides.”

About EnPlusOne Biosciences

EnPlusOne is enabling the future of RNA therapeutics. Its ezRNA™ platform is a revolutionary innovation that harnesses the power of enzymes to synthesize RNA and can incorporate a diverse array of natural and modified nucleotides. Their enzymatic, water-based approach promises to unlock sustainable and scalable commercial manufacturing of RNA therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.enplusonebio.com/.

