Enovis Appoints Oliver Engert as Chief Administrative Officer

Headshot for Oliver Engert Oliver Engert, Chief Administrative Officer, Enovis

Dallas, TX, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, has announced that Oliver Engert has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer, effective today.

In this newly-created role, Oliver will be responsible for leading Enovis’ strategy development, driving organizational efficiency and enhancing operational excellence to support the company in its next phase of profitable, capital-efficient growth.

Damien McDonald, CEO of Enovis said, “Oliver’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for Enovis. As we take steps to build on our strong foundation and unlock our future potential, his extensive knowledge, skills and expertise are exactly what we need to deliver long-term success. I am excited about the energy, fresh perspective, and external insights he will bring to this role, helping us drive growth and improve efficiency, all to better meet patient needs.”

Oliver spent the last 30 years at McKinsey & Company, where he held progressively senior roles, most recently serving as Senior Partner Emeritus, Special Advisor. During his time there, he supported companies with strategy, transformations, mergers and acquisitions, organization design, and performance improvement to deliver substantial shareholder value.

Oliver will be primarily based at Enovis’ Lewisville, Texas office. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College.





About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.





Media Contact

Rachel Colloff

Director, Corporate Communications

Rachel.Colloff@enovis.com

Attachment