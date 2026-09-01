Enliven Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) 2026 Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present data from the ENABLE Phase 1 clinical trial of ELVN-001 in an oral and a poster presentation at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting, taking place September 9-12, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. This is an encore presentation of data that were previously presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress.

Details of the presentation are as follows:



Title: ENABLE: A Phase 1 Study of ELVN-001, a Novel, Selective ATP-Competitive Inhibitor of BCR::ABL1, in Patients with Previously Treated CP-CML



Presenter: Fadi Haddad, M.D.



Poster Session: Wednesday, September 9, 6:55-7:55 p.m. CDT



Poster Location: Hall B3, Level 3



Poster Number: CML-652



Oral Session Title: Session V: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia



Oral Session Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 11:47 – 11:57 a.m. CDT

Following the presentation, a copy will be available on the "Program Presentations & Publications" section of the Company's website at www.enliventherapeutics.com.

About the ENABLE Trial



The ENABLE study (NCT05304377) is a Phase 1 study of ELVN-001 in patients with previously treated CML. ENABLE is a dose escalation and expansion trial designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and to determine the recommended dose for further clinical evaluation of ELVN-001 in patients with CML with and without T315I mutations that is relapsed, refractory or intolerant to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetics, major molecular response (MMR) by central quantitative reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, duration of MMR, BCR::ABL1 transcript levels and complete hematologic response.

About ELVN-001



ELVN-001 is a potent, highly selective, potentially best-in-class small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the BCR::ABL gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. As a highly selective active-site TKI, ELVN-001 has a mechanism of action that is complementary to allosteric BCR::ABL1 inhibitors, which may play an increasingly important role in the standard of care. ELVN-001 was also designed to have activity against the T315I mutation, the most common BCR::ABL1 mutation, which confers resistance to nearly all approved TKIs, as well as activity against mutations known to confer resistance to allosteric BCR::ABL1 inhibitors.

About Enliven Therapeutics



Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision medicine approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights into clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Burlingame, California. To learn more, visit www.enliventherapeutics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Enliven and other matters that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations and financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of Enliven's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Enliven's management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the potential profile, activity, selectivity, safety, tolerability, efficacy, differentiated attributes, therapeutic benefit and potential first-in-class or best-in-class or complementary profile of ELVN-001; the interpretation of data from the ongoing ENABLE trial, including MMR rate, safety and tolerability data; the timing, content and availability of additional clinical data and presentation materials; the continued conduct, design, objectives, endpoints, dose selection and future clinical evaluation of ELVN-001. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the potential for interim, topline and preliminary results from Enliven's clinical trials to materially change as additional patient data become available or following more comprehensive review; the potential for results from the ongoing or any future clinical trial of ELVN-001 to differ from the results of earlier trials of ELVN-001; ELVN-001 failing to demonstrate sufficient safety, efficacy, tolerability, durability, differentiated attributes or therapeutic benefit in current or future clinical trials; risks associated with unexpected events during the remainder of the ENABLE trial including serious adverse events, toxicities, dose reductions, discontinuations or other undesirable side effects; delays or difficulties in recruiting, enrolling or maintaining patients in ELVN-001 clinical trials; the risks of delays in completing the ongoing ENABLE trial; Enliven failing to complete the ongoing ENABLE trial, to present additional data or to advance ELVN-001 through clinical development; changes to the timing, location, content, presenter or format of planned presentations at medical conferences; regulatory authorities disagreeing with Enliven's clinical trial design, dose selection, endpoints or interpretation of data, or requiring additional studies or diagnostics; lack of reliability of cross-trial comparisons because the referenced data are derived from different clinical trials at different points in time, with differences in trial design and patient populations, and results may differ in head-to-head studies; developments relating to Enliven's competitors and industry which may affect the development or potential market opportunity for ELVN-001; and the potential inability of Enliven to obtain regulatory approval for, or ultimately commercialize or license, ELVN-001 or other product candidates; Enliven's limited resources; the ability to attract, hire, and retain highly skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Enliven to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; the scope of any patent protection Enliven obtains or the loss of any of Enliven's patent protection; reliance on third parties, including medical institutions, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations and strategic partners; geo-political developments, general market or macroeconomic conditions; Enliven's ability to obtain additional capital to fund Enliven's general corporate activities and to fund Enliven's research and development; and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Enliven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enliven's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in Enliven's future SEC filings. Except as required by applicable law, Enliven undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

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SOURCE Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.