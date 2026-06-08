Engitix Announces Strategic Collaboration with GSK to Advance First-in-Class Targets for Liver Fibrosis Regression

Collaboration leverages Engitix’s human ECM Platform to identify high-confidence targets for liver fibrosis regression

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engitix Ltd. (“Engitix”), a biotechnology company pioneering extracellular matrix (ECM)-driven drug discovery, today announced a strategic research collaboration and option agreement with GSK to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets driving liver fibrosis regression.

This alliance brings together Engitix’s proprietary human ECM Platform and deeply phenotyped multi-omics datasets with GSK’s drug development capabilities, to address a critical gap in fibrosis drug discovery by focusing on mechanisms of liver fibrosis regression, rather than progression, and enable the discovery of high-confidence, functionally validated targets grounded in human disease biology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Engitix is eligible to receive up to £44.5 million in upfront and near-term payments, as well as up to £118 million per target in downstream milestone payments, in addition to tiered low-single digit royalties on future product sales. Engitix will develop human ECM-based disease models and generate high-resolution translational multi-omics datasets, to uncover novel targets associated with fibrosis resolution in liver disease. GSK will have the option to license assays, datasets, and targets arising from the collaboration, and GSK will lead any further research, development and commercialization activities on targets discovered and validated in the collaboration.

As Giuseppe Mazza, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Engitix, noted, this collaboration “is very significant for Engitix and highlights the unique capability of our ECM platform to capture the biology of fibrosis regression in human tissue,” adding that “we are excited to partner with GSK, given its strong presence and expertise in liver disease. By combining our human-centric disease models with GSK’s development capabilities, we aim to identify and validate high-confidence targets with the potential to transform treatment for liver fibrosis.”

Kaivan Khavandi, MD, PhD, SVP, R&D Head Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation (RI&I), and Head of Translational & Development Sciences, GSK, commented that the company is “excited to collaborate with Engitix to access their differentiated human biology platform,” noting that “the ability to combine functional assays with rich multi-omics datasets complements our internal capabilities and network of collaborations in this space, supporting our work to develop differentiated, fibrosis-targeted medicines for patients.”

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About Engitix

Engitix is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary extracellular matrix platform. By using human tissue-derived ECM Platform alongside multi-omics datasets, Engitix enables the identification and validation of disease-relevant targets with high translational potential.

For more information, visit engitix.com.

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Media Contacts

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants | +44 7968 726585 | sue@charles-consultants.com

Leyla Karabekmez, Charles Consultants | +44 7549 078744 | leylaccls@outlook.com

Engitix Therapeutics

Giuseppe Mazza, CEO: giuseppe.mazza@engitix.com