enGene to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

BOSTON & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--enGene Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ENGN or “enGene” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, non-viral genetic medicines company, today announced that management will present at upcoming investor conferences in May 2025. Details of the conferences are below:

Conference: 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Format: Corporate Presentation

Conference: The Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed under the “Investors” section of the enGene website at www.engene.com and will be archived there for 90 days.

About enGene

enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company mainstreaming genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs, with the goal of creating new ways to address diseases with high clinical needs. enGene’s lead program is detalimogene voraplasmid (also known as detalimogene, and previously EG-70) for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), a disease with a high clinical burden. Detalimogene is being evaluated in the ongoing multi-cohort LEGEND Phase 2 study, which includes a pivotal cohort studying detalimogene in Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS). Detalimogene was developed using enGene’s proprietary Dually Derivatized Oligochitosan (DDX) platform, which enables penetration of mucosal tissues and delivery of a wide range of sizes and types of cargo, including DNA and various forms of RNA.

