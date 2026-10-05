Energenesis Biomedical and Yoo Young Pharm Sign MOU for ENERGI-F703DFU Development and Commercialization in Korea

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Yoo Young Pharm. Co., Ltd. ("YYP"), a South Korea-based pharmaceutical company, to explore a collaboration for the development, registration, and commercialization of ENERGI-F703DFU in Korea.

Under the MOU, the parties intend to work toward a definitive agreement under which YYP would receive rights to develop, register, and commercialize ENERGI-F703DFU in Korea, drawing on Energenesis' data package — including Phase III clinical trial data — together with YYP's commercial and clinical network in the region. The MOU establishes the framework for continued discussions; terms of any definitive agreement remain subject to further negotiation between the parties.

About ENERGI-F703DFU

ENERGI-F703DFU is an investigational topical small-molecule gel designed to promote healing of diabetic foot ulcers by modulating cellular energy pathways. The drug candidate is intended to increase intracellular ATP levels at the wound site, support epithelial cell migration and activate intrinsic repair mechanisms.

In a post-hoc analysis of the Phase II study (NCT02672436), patients meeting the current Phase III eligibility criteria achieved complete wound closure rates of 36.7% with ENERGI-F703DFU versus 9.1% with vehicle control over a 12-week treatment period (P<0.05).

About Energenesis Biomedical

Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6657) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics that restore cellular energy and activate intrinsic repair mechanisms. The Company combines proprietary small-molecule innovation with AI-driven drug repurposing to address significant unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas, including chronic wounds, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare disorders.

About Yoo Young Pharm. Co., Ltd.

Established in 1981, Yoo Young Pharm. Co., Ltd. is a fully integrated South Korean pharmaceutical company with comprehensive capabilities spanning in-house R&D, global cGMP-compliant manufacturing (PIC/S, PMDA), and commercialization. The Company leverages established leadership in musculoskeletal care, metabolic diseases, and tissue regeneration to advance innovative therapeutics and deliver high-quality healthcare solutions across domestic and global markets. For more information, please visit www.yypharm.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential collaboration between Energenesis Biomedical and Yoo Young Pharm, including statements about ongoing clinical development and future licensing discussions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Energenesis Biomedical undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. For more information, please visit www.energenesis-biomedical.com.

Media & Business Development Contact

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Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.



Email: partnership@energenesis-biomedical.com

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SOURCE Energenesis Biomedical Co., Ltd.