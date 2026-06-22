San Diego, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Endure Biotherapeutics Receives NSF SBIR Phase I Grant for Phenylketonuria (PKU) Program and Reports Pig Study validates Engineered Native Bacteria platform technology

SAN DIEGO – June 22, 2026 – Endure Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Endure Bio®), a pioneer in engineered engraftable microbial therapeutics, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation. The funding will support the development of a novel Engineered Native Bacteria (ENB) candidate for the treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU)— a rare, inherited metabolic disorder. People with PKU lack the enzyme required to process phenylalanine, an amino acid found in most protein foods. If untreated, elevated phenylalanine can cause severe and irreversible neurological injury, including intellectual disability.

“Our engineered native bacteria platform is designed to turn the gut microbiome into a durable site for therapeutic activity, and PKU is a powerful example of where that approach could make a meaningful difference,” said Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Endure Bio and Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego. “Although important treatments for PKU exist, many patients continue to face significant dietary burdens, incomplete responses, or limitations with current therapies. We’re excited to develop an ENB-based approach that could complement existing options and potentially serve a broader range of patients, an effort that would not be possible without this critical NSF funding.”

“This is exactly the kind of innovation the SBIR program is designed to support; groundbreaking science with a clear path to improving human health,” added Mark S. Wilson, CEO of Endure Bio.

As part of the NSF-supported program, Endure Bio will partner with Cary O. Harding, MD, of Oregon Health & Science University, a leading expert in PKU who has played an important role in the development of multiple PKU therapies. Dr. Harding’s clinical and translational expertise will help guide Endure Bio’s efforts to advance its ENB-based approach toward patients.

Endure Bio recently completed a three-month Yucatan mini-pigs study demonstrating successful allogenic delivery of its ENB platform in large mammals . The study evaluated the localization, duration of colonization, and retention of added functionality of a novel engineered strain for three months. The results support the potential scalability and durability of the company’s allogenic approach and its continued advancement toward translational development. Data from this NIH/NCI-supported study (R43 CA291510) are being prepared for presentation and peer-reviewed publication.

Endure Bio’s proprietary ENB platform modifies bacteria isolated from human hosts to treat disease, while retaining their natural ability to engraft and persist in the gut. This approach stands in contrast to traditional microbiome therapeutics based on laboratory strains, offering a novel path to functional cures.

The company is advancing a pipeline of ENB-based therapeutics targeting both rare and widespread chronic diseases, including FAP, PKU, and age-related metabolic disorders to promote healthy longevity.

About Endure Bio

Endure Bio is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing engineered, engraftable live biotherapeutics for the treatment of genetic and chronic diseases. The company’s ENB platform enables ex-vivo modification of native bacterial strains that can reside long-term in the gastrointestinal tract following oral delivery. This innovative approach holds promise for treating—and potentially curing—a wide range of conditions.

Founded on groundbreaking research by Amir Zarrinpar, MD, PhD at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, Endure Bio is committed to transforming the treatment landscape for both rare and common diseases, including inflammatory conditions, metabolic disorders, and other serious health challenges.

For more information, visit www.endurebio.com. Follow us on Twitter/X @EndureBio and Facebook at Endure Biotherapeutics for updates on our latest advancements.

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CONTACT: www.endurebio.com indo@endurebio.com