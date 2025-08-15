ENDRA Life Sciences Provides a Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NDRA #MASH--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Business Update

Advanced development of TAEUS Liver. ENDRA advanced its product development work with enhancements to the TAEUS Liver system’s probe design and proprietary algorithms, which are expected to deliver significantly improved accuracy and repeatability to its liver fat assessments. Initial testing of the new design on a small patient population demonstrated an order-of-magnitude improvement in performance against the gold standard MRI-PDFF measurements. The Company is initiating validation testing of the redesigned probe in a short controlled study to confirm these anticipated performance gains.





“Our redesigned TAEUS probe represents a major advancement in our ability to non-invasively assess liver health. The early data are extremely encouraging, and our ongoing validation study is an important step toward aligning with the FDA and beginning our pivotal trial later this year,” said Alexander Tokman, ENDRA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Metabolic diseases—often symptomless until late stages—are the underlying cause of many chronic illnesses, including steatotic liver disease or SLD, which affects more than two billion people worldwide and over 100 million Americans. Due to the absence of practical diagnostic tools for frontline clinicians, SLD remains grossly underdiagnosed. With TAEUS, we aim to bring liver diagnostics into everyday care and enable earlier detection, better treatment decisions and potentially reduce the enormous financial burden metabolic diseases place on the U.S. healthcare system.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

During 2024, the Company implemented significant cost-reduction initiatives to strengthen its financial position while advancing its strategic priorities. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company’s cash burn from operations was $1.1 million, nearly half the $2.1 million reported in the same quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.3 million, down 42% year-over-year from $2.2 million, reflecting the impact of cost-optimization measures including streamlined staffing, reduced overhead and a leaner operating model.

As a result, net loss for the second quarter of 2025 narrowed to $1.2 million from $2.2 million in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2025, ENDRA reported $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing resources to execute its near-term operational and regulatory milestones.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to assess tissue fat content and monitor tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures, at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor steatotic liver disease and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” "anticipate," “attempt,” "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," “forecast,” “future,” "goal," “hope,” "intend," "may," "plan," “possible,” “potential,” “project,” "seek," "should," "will," “would,” or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: expectations with respect to FDA requirements regarding its clinical trials and De Novo submission for its TAEUS liver device; estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of its development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches and sales; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain FDA and other regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; ENDRA’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and remain listed on a securities exchange; ENDRA’s dependence on its senior management team; market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

[Financial Tables Follow]

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current Assets (Unaudited) Cash $ 1,808,574 $ 3,229,480 Prepaid expenses 44,310 204,185 Total Current Assets 1,852,884 3,433,665 Non-Current Assets Fixed assets, net 63,419 69,281 Right of use assets 519,966 578,013 Prepaid expenses, long term 365,417 365,417 Other assets 5,986 5,986 Total Assets $ 2,807,672 $ 4,452,362 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 448,419 $ 508,293 Lease liabilities, current portion 128,218 96,937 Total Current Liabilities 576,637 605,230 Long Term Debt Lease liabilities 429,274 487,482 Warrant Liability 328,610 799,284 Total Long Term Debt 757,884 1,286,766 Total Liabilities 1,334,521 1,891,996 Stockholders’ Equity Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 17,488 and 17,488 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Series C Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 752,390 and 536,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 74 53 Additional paid in capital 107,173,418 105,998,412 Stock payable - - Accumulated deficit (105,700,341 ) (103,438,099 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,473,151 2,560,366 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,807,672 $ 4,452,362

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 381,061 $ 716,366 $ 909,746 $ 1,757,892 Sales and marketing 68,834 162,952 137,825 401,612 General and administrative 851,195 1,351,535 1,722,801 2,851,890 Total operating expenses 1,301,090 2,230,853 2,770,372 5,011,394 Operating loss (1,301,090 ) (2,230,853 ) (2,770,372 ) (5,011,394 ) Other Income (Expenses) Other income (expense) 13,066 1,700 37,456 6,541 Warrant expense - - - Changes in fair value of warrant liability 62,112 - 470,674 - Gain or Loss on settlement of warrant exercise - - - Total other expenses 75,178 1,700 508,130 6,541 Loss from operations before income taxes (1,225,912 ) (2,229,153 ) (2,262,242 ) (5,004,853 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,225,912 ) $ (2,229,153 ) $ (2,262,242 ) $ (5,004,853 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (1.71 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (3.55 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares – basic and diluted 717,107 15,590 637,362 10,857

