Endeavor BioMedicines Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor BioMedicines (“Endeavor”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, announced that two posters have been accepted for presentation at the American Thoracic Society 2025 (ATS 2025) International Conference. ATS 2025 will take place May 16-21, 2025, in San Francisco.

Following are details about the Endeavor poster presentations at ATS 2025:

Title: Deep Learning-based Disease Severity Biomarkers on CT; Posthoc Analysis in a Phase 2a Placebo-controlled Study of ENV-101 in Subjects With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Deep Learning-based Disease Severity Biomarkers on CT; Posthoc Analysis in a Phase 2a Placebo-controlled Study of ENV-101 in Subjects With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Abstract Session: C23 – On The Horizon: Imaging and Molecular Biomarkers in Fibrotic ILD

C23 – On The Horizon: Imaging and Molecular Biomarkers in Fibrotic ILD Presenter: Simon Walsh, M.D., Ph.D., Thoracic Radiologist, Qureight Ltd.

Simon Walsh, M.D., Ph.D., Thoracic Radiologist, Qureight Ltd. Date and Time: May 20, 2025, 9:15-11:15 a.m. PT

May 20, 2025, 9:15-11:15 a.m. PT Location: Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2), Moscone Center





Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2), Moscone Center Title: WHISTLE-PF: Study Design of A Phase 2b, Multi-center, Randomized, Double-blind, Controlled Trial of ENV-101 (Taladegib) In Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

WHISTLE-PF: Study Design of A Phase 2b, Multi-center, Randomized, Double-blind, Controlled Trial of ENV-101 (Taladegib) In Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Abstract Session: A74 – Fibrotic Lung Disease Revisited

A74 – Fibrotic Lung Disease Revisited Presenter: Toby M. Maher, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Toby M. Maher, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles Date and Time: May 18, 2025, 9:15-4:15 p.m. PT

May 18, 2025, 9:15-4:15 p.m. PT Location: Area G, Hall F, (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

For more information about Endeavor BioMedicines and the company’s activities at ATS 2025, visit https://endeavorbiomedicines.com/ats.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 150,000 adults in the United States. Although the exact cause of IPF is unknown, various environmental factors can deliver repeated injuries to lung cells that trigger abnormal wound-healing processes and life-threatening lung scarring. IPF is a chronic disease with limited treatment options and a very poor prognosis: the average life expectancy is only three to five years after diagnosis.

About ENV-101

Endeavor BioMedicines’ investigational medicine ENV-101 is a Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor. By binding to and inhibiting a key receptor in the Hedgehog pathway, ENV-101 stops the abnormal accumulation of the myofibroblasts that cause fibrosis. This may resolve the excessive wound-healing process seen in pulmonary fibrosis, improving lung volume and function.

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor’s lead candidate, ENV-101 (taladegib), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company’s second candidate, ENV-501, is a HER3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in development for the treatment of HER3-positive solid tumors. More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

Media:

Audra Friis

Sam Brown, Inc.

917-519-9577

audrafriis@sambrown.com