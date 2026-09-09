Encoded Therapeutics Raises $275 Million in Series F Financing to Advance ETX101 Through Pivotal Development and Accelerate its Precision Genetic Medicines Neurology Pipeline

– Co‑led by GV and another healthcare fund, with participation from new and existing investors –

– Funds ETX101 pivotal and expansion studies in Dravet syndrome alongside commercial scale-up of internal GMP manufacturing facility –

– Positions ETX301 for a 2027 IND submission for post-amputation neuroma pain –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ETX101--Encoded Therapeutics Inc. (“Encoded”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines for severe neurological disorders, today announced the close of a $275 million financing. The financing was co-led by GV and another healthcare fund, with participation from ARCH Venture Partners, Braidwell LP, Farallon Capital Management, Illumina Ventures, Invus, Janus Henderson Investors, Matrix Capital Management, Nolan Capital, RTW Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Venrock.

Proceeds will support the pivotal study of ETX101 in infants and young children with SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome, as well as an expansion study in children and adolescents up to 18 years of age. Funding will also support commercial scale-up of internal GMP manufacturing capabilities and pipeline advancement, including ETX301 toward a 2027 Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for post-amputation neuroma pain.

“The interim Phase 1/2 POLARIS data we recently shared at the European Epilepsy Congress demonstrate substantial and sustained seizure frequency reductions alongside encouraging developmental gains. This progress strengthens our conviction in ETX101 and the potential of our approach to meaningfully alter the course of Dravet syndrome,” said Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Encoded. “With pivotal development underway, this financing gives us the resources to advance ETX101 toward registration while continuing to build the capabilities and pipeline that will define Encoded’s next stage.”

"The emerging clinical profile of ETX101 is increasingly compelling with durable seizure control and promising neurodevelopmental signals, reinforcing its potential as a transformative therapy,” said Brendan Bulik-Sullivan, Ph.D., General Partner at GV. “We are pleased to co-lead this financing and support Encoded as it advances ETX101 through pivotal development."

“Progress with ETX101 provides important validation of Encoded’s differentiated approach to genetic medicine and the broader potential of its platform,” added David Schenkein, M.D., General Partner and Co-Lead of Life Sciences at GV. “Encoded is well positioned to build a significant portfolio of medicines across neurological diseases, where more precise and durable biological intervention could meaningfully improve outcomes.”

About Encoded Therapeutics

Encoded Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing one-time precision genetic medicines for severe monogenic and common neurological disorders. The company’s vector engineering platform enables highly targeted and cell-type-selective control of gene expression in the brain and peripheral nervous system, allowing potent and precise modulation of disease-relevant genes to address underlying disease biology. Encoded’s end‑to‑end innovation engine—spanning discovery, development, and in‑house GMP manufacturing—creates a streamlined path to advance a diversified pipeline of one‑time treatments across a broad range of neurological conditions. Encoded is driven by a mission to meaningfully improve the lives of patients and families affected by devastating neurological disorders. For more information, please visit www.encoded.com.

Investors/Business Development

Jennifer Gorzelany

communications@encoded.com



Media

Lori Rosen

lori@redhousecomms.com