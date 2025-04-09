Enclara Pharmacia Launches Next-Day Shipping Infusion Services to Support Hospice Providers

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia, the nation’s leading hospice pharmacy solutions provider, has announced the launch of next-day shipping infusion services. This innovative program addresses a critical gap in hospice care by ensuring timely access to intravenous (IV) medications for high-acuity patients.





Hospices often face significant challenges in securing access to IV medications for pain management and a range of other issues including dehydration, infections, nausea and heart failure. The lack of available infusion service providers in some areas can result in some patients remaining in hospitals instead of transitioning to the comfort of in-home care.

Enclara’s infusion services program is designed to empower hospice providers to overcome these challenges with ease and efficiency. The program features a state-of-the-art sterile compounding lab where IV medications are prepared for next-day courier delivery or commercial shipping. Enclara coordinates the delivery of infusion equipment and provides on-demand training videos and reference materials, helping hospices streamline the setup process. With next-day infusion from Enclara, hospices can be confident in their ability to admit patients who need infusion services and maintain strong relationships with referral partners.

“Hospice care is all about timely and compassionate support for patients and their families,” said Mark Morse, CEO of Enclara Pharmacia. “Our new infusion services program is an innovative solution to a longstanding challenge that is frankly getting worse. By leveraging our expertise in pharmacy logistics and clinical support, we’re able to help hospices admit patients and transfer them to their home for a vastly improved experience at end of life. This program reflects our continued commitment to transforming hospice care through collaboration and compassion.”

To use this service, hospices simply need to have an IV-certified nurse available to handle the in-home setup and ongoing care. The rest, from preparing medications to coordinating equipment delivery, is managed by Enclara.

This initiative aligns with Enclara’s mission to empower hospice providers by offering solutions that enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and expand access to vital services. It is currently available in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with plans for expansion based on client needs and obtaining Board of Pharmacy approval.

As the nation’s leading pharmacy solutions provider for the hospice and palliative care community, Enclara Pharmacia (enclarapharmacia.com) empowers people to transform hospice care through collaboration, creativity, and compassion. Through a comprehensive network of retail and institutional pharmacies, a national patient-direct dispensing program and dedicated inpatient services, Enclara ensures timely and reliable medication access in any care setting. Combining clinical expertise, proprietary technology and a patient-focused, nurse-centric approach, Enclara enables hospices of all sizes and models to improve quality of life for individuals experiencing progressive illness.

