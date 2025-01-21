SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enclara Pharmacia Announces Patient Record Integration with FireNote Hospice EMR

January 21, 2025 | 
2 min read

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enclara Pharmacia, the nation’s largest full-service pharmacy solutions provider for the hospice and palliative care sectors, announces the launch of a new interface with FireNoteTM, an innovative hospice electronic medical record (EMR) platform. This integration enables patient demographics and medications to flow seamlessly from FireNote to Enclara’s E3 ProTM medication management system.

The new software interface enables timely admissions and medication access for patients while reducing the administrative burden on nurses, a key priority for both Enclara and FireNote. “With this level of interoperability, the need for dual entry and risk of discrepancies are greatly reduced, improving efficiency, patient safety, and regulatory compliance,” Enclara CEO Mark Morse said. “It’s part of our central promise to hospice teams: You deliver the care. We make it easier.”

Through this integration, FireNote clients can send secure patient updates to inform pharmacists of changes that may impact patient needs. Organizations can also easily manage medication updates and seamlessly input medication data because information automatically flows across the interface and populates claims created in FireNote.

“FireNote was founded on the belief that the unnecessary inefficiencies in hospice software were dampening the spirit and effectiveness of hospice teams. Our mission is to provide an intuitive and fully integrated solution that empowers hospice professionals to focus on what they do best - caring for patients and their families,” said FireNote CEO Leonard Jensen, FNP-C. “We are deeply honored to collaborate with an industry leader like Enclara Pharmacia on this transformative journey.”

About Enclara Pharmacia

As the nation’s leading pharmacy solutions provider for the hospice and palliative care community, Enclara Pharmacia (enclarapharmacia.com) empowers people to transform hospice care through collaboration, creativity, and compassion. Through a comprehensive network of retail and institutional pharmacies, a national patient-direct dispensing program and dedicated inpatient services, Enclara ensures timely and reliable medication access in any care setting. Combining clinical expertise, proprietary technology and a patient-focused, nurse-centric approach, Enclara enables hospices of all sizes and models to improve quality of life for individuals experiencing progressive illness.

Contacts

Anthony Dameika
Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Enclara Pharmacia
adameika@enclarapharmacia.com
267.514.6564

Pennsylvania
