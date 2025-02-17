Encision Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company that owns the patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.46 million and service net revenue of $128 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.59 million for a quarterly net loss of $24 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.56 million and service net revenue of $20 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.58 million for a quarterly net loss of $207 thousand, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 54% in the fiscal 2025 third quarter and 46% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter.

The Company posted nine months of product net revenue of $4.7 million and service net revenue of $268 thousand, or total net revenue of $4.97 million for a nine-month net loss of $172.9 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $4.93 million and service net revenue of $134.3 thousand, or total net revenue of $5.1 million for a nine-month net loss of $355 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago nine months. Gross margin on product net revenue was 52.7% in the fiscal 2025 nine months and 48.5.7% in the fiscal 2024 nine months.

“The third quarter was a rebuilding period for Encision,” said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. “While we were able to bring additional sales partners online, the timing was insufficient for them to make substantial contributions to the top line. During this period, we implemented enhancements to reduce internal costs. The effects of those efforts will be evident beginning in Q4. We continue to make significant progress in the development of our new product for ENT surgery and are on track to share that with the market in the first half of FY2026.”

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company’s distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delays in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Brandon Shepard, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com

Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 347,919 $ 42,509 Accounts receivable 779,900 891,129 Inventories 1,363,377 1,402,338 Prepaid expenses 195,455 90,298 Total current assets 2,686,651 2,426,274 Equipment: Furniture, fixtures, and equipment, at cost 2,675,406 2,627,726 Accumulated depreciation (2,405,638 ) (2,373,722 ) Equipment, net 269,768 254,004 Right of use asset, net 653,249 900,787 Patents, net 175,233 164,010 Other assets 73,826 65,641 TOTAL ASSETS 3,858,727 3,810,716 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 495,015 $ 346,049 Line of credit 281,527 156,685 Secured notes 47,469 42,194 Accrued compensation 225,252 184,913 Other accrued liabilities 140,593 119,804 Accrued lease liability 421,467 370,377 Total current liabilities 1,611,323 1,220,022 Long-term liability: Secured notes 182,067 67,336 Accrued lease liability 377,952 696,610 Total liabilities 2,171,342 1,983,968 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -- -- Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 and 11,858,627 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively 24,405,321 24,371,795 Accumulated (deficit) (22,717,936 ) (22,545,047 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,687,385 1,826,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,858,727 $ 3,810,716

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 NET REVENUE: Product $ 1,457,402 $ 1,561,103 $ 4,703,181 $ 4,927,069 Service 128,179 20,461 268,718 134,269 Total revenue 1,585,581 1,581,564 4,971,899 5,061,338 COST OF REVENUE: Product 667,004 843,216 2,217,524 2,539,708 Service 68,287 11,109 132,941 69,057 Total cost of revenue 735,291 854,325 2,350,465 2,608,765 GROSS PROFIT 850,290 727,239 2,621,434 2,452,573 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 377,153 413,992 1,258,870 1,236,770 General and administrative 355,200 351,569 1,080,507 1,106,703 Research and development 138,804 151,077 433,500 420,351 Total operating expenses 871,157 916,638 2,772,877 2,763,824 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (20,867 ) (189,399 ) (151,443 ) (311,251 ) Interest expense, net (9,508 ) (21,065 ) (26,475 ) (52,148 ) Other income (expense), net 5,707 3,334 5,028 8,287 Interest expense and other income

(expense), net (3,801 ) (17,731 ) (21,447 ) (43,861 ) (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (24,668 ) (207,130 ) (172,890 ) (355,112 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- -- -- NET (LOSS) $ (24,668 ) $ (207,130 ) $ (172,890 ) $ (355,112 ) Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 11,877,469 11,769,543 11,875,917 11,769,543

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) (172,890 ) (355,112 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,855 64,357 Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options 34,975 53,306 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 7,281 63,000 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (20,030 ) (29,664 ) Accounts receivable 111,230 (2,391 ) Inventories 31,680 282,017 Prepaid expenses and other assets (113,343 ) (30,055 ) Accounts payable 148,967 48,876 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities 61,129 61,018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 146,854 155,352 Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (61,334 ) (12,051 ) Patent costs (23,509 ) (20,177 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (84,843 ) (32,228 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowing from line of credit 281,527 -- (Payments) from options exercised (1,449 ) -- (Paydown) Secured notes (36,679 ) (212,851 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 243,399 (212,851 ) Net increase in cash 305,410 (89,727 ) Cash, beginning of fiscal year 42,509 188,966 Cash, end of fiscal quarter 347,919 99,239 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 26,475 $ 52,148

