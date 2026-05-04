Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Data for its Respiratory Syncytial Virus and STAT6 Inhibitor Programs at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases today announced that the Company will have an oral presentation highlighting zelicapavir and two posters with data on EPS-3903, a novel, potent and selective oral STAT6 inhibitor, at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2026 being held May 15-20, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Zelicapavir Reduces Symptom Duration and Hospitalization in a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, International, Phase 2 Trial

Abstract Number: 12336

Session C96: Lung-Specific Immunity in Viral Infection: From Real-Time Host Responses to Novel Antiviral Strategies

Session Type: Mini Symposium

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 2:15 PM – 2:27 PM EDT

Presenter: Christopher Harris, M.D.

Title: EPS-3903 is a Potent and Selective Oral STAT6 Inhibitor That Blocks Th2 Inflammation in a House Dust Mite-Induced Asthma Mouse Model

Poster Number: P72

Session C34: Asthma Unveiled: A Thematic Journey from Omics to Precise Characterization of Phenotype and Therapies

Session Type: Thematic Poster Session

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM EDT

Presenter: Yaohui Nie, Ph.D.

Title: EPS-3903, a Potent, Oral STAT6 Inhibitor, Exhibits Preferential Lung and Alveolar Macrophage Distribution with Low Drug–Drug Interaction Potential for the Treatment of Asthma

Poster Number: P75

Session Type: Thematic Poster Session

Session C34: Asthma Unveiled: A Thematic Journey from Omics to Precise Characterization of Phenotype and Therapies

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM EDT

Presenter: Lisha Xu and Yang Li, Ph.D.

Further information about ATS 2026 can be found here. Presentations will be available on the Company’s website here following each presentation.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta’s clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company’s immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors:

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com