Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tara L. Kieffer, Ph.D., Chief Product Strategy Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 11:40 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta’s clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company’s immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

Media and Investors:

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com