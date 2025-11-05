SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December.



  • Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET
  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 8:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations.


Contacts

Media and Investors Contact
Jennifer Viera
617-744-3848
jviera@enanta.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel