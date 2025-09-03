Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces the Passing of its Beloved and Respected Longtime Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Paul J. Mellett Jr.

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) today announced the passing of its beloved and respected longtime Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Paul J. Mellett Jr.

“The entire Enanta team mourns the loss of Paul, our colleague and friend,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Paul’s leadership and generosity of spirit have been at the core of Enanta. Paul’s dedication to the Company was complete and steadfast. He carried himself with humility, led with compassion, and inspired trust, and his relationships were authentic, rich, and fun.”

Dr. Luly added, “Paul joined Enanta in September 2003 and established the finance department, bringing critical expertise that shaped the Company’s growth and success. He led Enanta’s Initial Public Offering in 2013 and was instrumental in advancing the Company’s early partnerships, including the strategic 2006 research and development collaboration with Abbott, now AbbVie, that resulted in commercialization of VIEKIRA PAK® and MAVYRET®/MAVIRET® – two medications for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus infection that have cured more than one million patients globally. Paul’s legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of Enanta, and his friendship will be missed by all of us. On behalf of Enanta, and the Board of Directors, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Paul’s successful career spanned almost 50 years. Prior to joining Enanta, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Essential Therapeutics. Before that, Paul was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Administration at GelTex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly held biotechnology company that was acquired by Genzyme Corporation in December 2000. Paul also served as Chief Financial Officer of Marshall Contractors, a construction management firm specializing in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and semiconductor industries. Earlier in his career, Paul was employed with Deloitte & Touche LLP, a public accounting firm, where he served as Audit Partner. He graduated from Boston College. He also graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School where he served proudly on its board for 12 years. Paul also dedicated his time as a board member of Norwood Hospital and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Boston, demonstrating his commitment to service.

As previously announced, Harry R. Trout, III, and Kathleen S. Capps, CPA, have been appointed as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, respectively, in each case on an interim basis.

