Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Respiratory Syncytial Virus Data Presentation at ESCMID Global 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for virology and immunology indications, today announced that data from the Company’s Phase 2a human challenge study of EDP-323 in healthy adults infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been accepted for an oral presentation as an ePoster at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Global 2025 (ESCMID, formerly ECCMID) being held April 11-15, 2025 in Vienna, Austria.





The oral ePoster presentation will include results from a Phase 2a human challenge study of EDP-323, a first-in-class, oral, non-nucleoside small-molecule inhibitor of the RSV polymerase (L-protein), which were announced in September 2024 and highlight new data on respiratory mucus production.

ePoster Title: “EDP-323, a First-in-Class, Oral, RSV L-Protein Inhibitor Reduces Disease Severity (Respiratory Mucus Production) and Accelerates Viral Clearance in a Human Viral Challenge Study”

ePoster Number: E0289

Abstract Number: 04019

Date and Time: April 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CEST/ 2:30 a.m. EDT

Session Location: Arena 1

Session Title: Novel Approaches to Antiviral Therapy

Presenter: John P. DeVincenzo, M.D.

The scientific program for ESCMID Global 2025 can be found here.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis c virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

