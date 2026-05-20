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Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs 11th Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference, May 27-29
  • Benchmark 6th Annual Healthcare House Call Virtual Investor Conference, May 28
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 2-4
    • June 3: presentation and webcast, 1:20-1:50 p.m. eastern time, register here.
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10
    • June 8: presentation and webcast, 2:00-3:00 p.m. eastern time, register here.

Please contact a conference representative to request one-on-one meetings.

About Emergent BioSolutions
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedInX, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com  

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com


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