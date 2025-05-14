SUBSCRIBE
Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 14, 2025 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of its executive management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • RBC Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 20 at 3:35 pm ET
    Virtual attendees can participate via webcast
  • Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference, May 29, 2025 (Dana Point, California)
  • Benchmark’s 5th Annual Healthcare House Call Virtual Investor Conference
    Presentation on Thursday, May 29
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
    Presentation on Thursday, June 5 at 1:25 pm ET
    Virtual attendees can participate via webcast

A replay of the presentations can be accessed from the Investors page of Emergent’s website.

About Emergent BioSolutions 
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedInXInstagramApple Podcasts and Spotify. 

Investor Contact:
Richard S. Lindahl
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:
Assal Hellmer
Vice President, Communications
mediarelations@ebsi.com

 


Maryland Events
Emergent BioSolutions
