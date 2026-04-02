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Press Releases

Emergent BioSolutions Participates in Upcoming International Preparedness Conferences

April 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), a global life sciences leader with biodefense and medical countermeasures products, announced today that members of its products business, medical affairs, government and public affairs teams will participate in the following international preparedness conferences:

“As the world navigates an increasingly complex health threat landscape, Emergent is committed to working with governments to help protect regional and global security,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs. “We look forward to engaging with government and industry leaders to discuss how together we can strengthen preparedness and help protect and save lives.”

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing and delivering medical countermeasures to governments around the world for security and preparedness. These products support emergency response preparedness and help protect the public from critical threats like smallpox, anthrax, botulism and Ebola. Learn more about how we help protect people worldwide from biological threats at emergentbiosolutions.com/biothreats.

AboutEmergent BioSolutions 
At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

Investor Contact: 
Richard S. Lindahl 
Executive Vice President, CFO
lindahlr@ebsi.com 

Media Contact: 
Assal Hellmer 
Vice President, Communications 
mediarelations@ebsi.com 


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