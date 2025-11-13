Emergent BioSolutions Announces Retirement of Dr. Louis W. Sullivan from Board of Directors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) announced today that Dr. Louis W. Sullivan will retire from the company’s Board of Directors effective November 14 after 19 years of service to the company and its shareholders.

“For nearly two decades, Dr. Sullivan has been a trusted advisor and champion of Emergent’s mission to protect and save lives,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “On behalf of the Board and the entire Emergent team, I want to thank him for his distinguished leadership and contributions. We wish him all the best.”

Dr. Sullivan served on Emergent’s Board of Directors since 2006, and most recently served as chair of the compensation committee and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee. His independence and experience in healthcare, government and biotechnology helped guide critical decisions through Emergent’s history, including its current multi-year transformation. He served as president of Morehouse School of Medicine from 1981 to 1989 and from 1993 to 2002 and was Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services from 1989 to 1993.

