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Ember LifeSciences announces new strategic investments boosting Series A to $27M

May 27, 2026 | 
2 min read

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember LifeSciences, Inc., ("Ember") a leading provider of revolutionary cold chain technology, today announced strategic investments from Amgen Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) a leading global biotechnology company and TDF Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in enterprise-focused technology sectors.

The investments follow Ember LifeSciences' previously announced Series A financing led by Sea Court Capital and comes as the company announces full commercial availability of the Ember Cube 2, an award-winning, reusable, modular solution designed to bring greater control and visibility to cold chain logistics through real-time monitoring and cloud-based tracking.

"Investments from Amgen and TDF Ventures provide us with the deep industry insights needed to scale our logistics platform rapidly," said Clay Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember LifeSciences. "Their investments mark a turning point as we expand our global footprint and bring a new level of precision to healthcare delivery."

The pharmaceutical cold chain faces billions of dollars in annual losses due to temperature excursions, a problem that the industry is under more pressure to solve as more medicines and vaccines require temperature-controlled distribution. Ember aims to address these challenges through its reusable shipping platform. Its latest Ember Cube 2 was recently named "Best of the Best" by the Red Dot Award for product design.

Ember's existing customers and investors include leading pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacies including CVS Health, Cardinal Health, Chartwell and USADA. In addition to the Ember Cube 2, its product suite includes the flagship Ember Cube, which was named a 2024 TIME Magazine Invention of the Year and a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea. 

Financial terms of the new investments were not disclosed. The company's total Series A funding to date now stands at $27 million.

About Ember LifeSciences

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world. To learn more about Ember LifeSciences, visit emberlifesciences.com.

Media Contact

Meghan Bianco

609-544-5446

embermedia@rfbinder.com

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SOURCE Ember LifeSciences

Southern California Series A Funding
Amgen
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