Press Releases

Elutia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 4, 2024 
SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Presentation Date and Time (On-demand beginning): Monday, September 9, 2024, 7:00 a.m. ET
1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Webcast: Click here

Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conferences may reach out to their respective H.C. Wainwright and Lake Street representatives.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

