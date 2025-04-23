SUBSCRIBE
Elutia to Participate in Chardan's Trending Issues in Drug Development Conference Series on April 29

April 23, 2025 
SILVER SPRING, Md., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D., Elutia’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in Chardan’s Trending Issues in Drug Development Conference Series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Chardan's Data & Regulatory Catalysts – Navigating an Evolving Landscape – Virtual
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
Webcast: Click Here

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

