ElevateBio Appoints Larry Lockwood, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, announced the appointment of Larry Lockwood, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Lockwood brings more than 20 years of leadership experience and deep technical expertise, with proven success in building and scaling commercial teams, driving revenue growth, and establishing global partnerships.

At ElevateBio, Dr. Lockwood will lead commercial strategy to accelerate revenue growth by expanding partnerships at BaseCamp, the Company’s cGMP manufacturing business, and monetizing the technologies and platform of Life Edit, the Company’s gene editing and R&D technology business. His proven track record of transforming manufacturing solutions and technologies into substantial commercial contracts positions him to significantly scale ElevateBio's market share in the rapidly growing genetic medicine field.

"Larry is joining ElevateBio at a key moment along our growth trajectory, as BaseCamp is expanding its capabilities and impact while Life Edit continues to make immense advancements to its gene editing platform,” said Ger Brophy, Chief Executive Officer of ElevateBio. “His proven ability to drive significant revenue growth for global contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), combined with his extensive experience supporting customers across North America, Europe and Asia, makes him the ideal leader to commercialize our integrated technology and manufacturing offerings and ultimately deliver on our vision to change the future of genetic medicine.”

“The genetic medicines market demands both cutting-edge technologies and scalable manufacturing reliability – a combination few can deliver,” said Larry Lockwood, Ph.D. “This is an exciting opportunity to tap into the unique integrated approach that ElevateBio has built to offer biopharmaceutical partners end-to-end solutions to successfully bring their innovative therapies to patients. By demonstrating ElevateBio’s value from early-stage discovery through commercial-scale manufacturing, we can create a new paradigm for genetic medicine development while building a robust commercial foundation for our future.”

Prior to his role at ElevateBio, Dr. Lockwood held several leadership positions at Aldevron, a part of Danaher Life Sciences, most recently serving as Global Head of CDMO Strategy. In this role, he led go-to-market strategy development and established strategic partnerships with CDMOs worldwide, enhancing the overall client experience. Aldevron is a global provider of plasmid DNA, RNA drug substance and drug product, as well as CRISPR-based nucleases and IVT enzymes that support the cell and gene therapy industry. Previously, he served as Vice President, Key Accounts and Vice President, Sales at Aldevron. Before that, he held sales and business development roles at RoosterBio Inc., Horizon Discovery, Ltd., Lonza Biologics, Inc., and AMRI Inc. Dr. Lockwood received his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his B.S. in Chemistry from Towson State University.

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power transformative genetic medicines today and for many decades to come. The Company commercializes its enabling technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise through partnerships to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. The ElevateBio ecosystem combines Life Edit, its gene editing technologies and R&D business, with BaseCamp®, its end-to-end genetic medicine process development and cGMP manufacturing business, to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics.

ElevateBio aims to be the dominant engine inside the world’s greatest scientific advancements harnessing human cells and genes to alter disease. For more, visit https://elevate.bio or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn or X.

