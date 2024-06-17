SUBSCRIBE
An IV bag circled by money, blood cells, and celeb
Both Autologous and Allogeneic Have a Place as Cell Therapy Market Explodes
As CAR T cell therapies attract significant biopharma investment, experts say there is plenty of space in the growing market for both treatments that use patients’ own cells and for those that rely on donor cells.
December 12, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: HSBC headquarters in London/iStock, Will
Early-Stage Biopharma Funding to Drop 40% This Year: Report
Seed and Series A funding are set to drop this year as investors are looking for more advanced, less risky deals, according to an industry analysis from HSBC.
July 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Close up of $100 bills/Nomad_Soul/Adobe
Business
ElevateBio Takes Title of Largest 2023 Funding with $401M Series D
The Massachusetts-based company has claimed the year’s largest fundraise so far and secured a powerhouse R&D partner in Novo Nordisk to develop gene editing medicines.
May 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Business
Moderna’s Latest Partnership Combines mRNA with Gene Editing
Life Edit’s technology will combine with Moderna’s mRNA platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapeutics against thus far undisclosed challenging genetic diseases.
February 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Close-up of a hand holding a chemistry test-tube with a chemical solution in a bio-chemistry DNA genetic research laboratory, GMO, human, animal, plants genetics research.
Business
Kelonia Scores $50M to Propel In Vivo Gene Delivery Platform
Boston-based Kelonia Therapeutics launched after a successful $50 million Series A round of financing, which will push its research efforts in genetic medicines for immunology and oncology.
April 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Business
2021 Was Banner Year for VC Funding for Biopharma in the Bay State
A new report showed the increased funding in 2021 mirrors national data that show accelerated financing in support of new therapies for multiple diseases, driven by COVID-19 concerns.
January 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Elevate Bio Takes Gene Editing to Next Level with Life Edit Buy
With the complete acquisition of Life Edit, ElevateBio will be able to integrate that company’s genome editing capabilities with its cell and gene therapies.
October 27, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Third Rock-Seeded Abata Aims Tregs, $95 Million at Autoimmune Diseases
The Third Rock Ventures-backed startup has a pipeline of Treg therapeutics aimed at multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes and inclusion body myositis.
June 23, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Money on the Move: March 10-16
Life sciences money is seemingly growing on trees this year. Here’s who picked a good harvest this week.
March 16, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Bio NC
ElevateBio Announces New U.S. Patents for Lead Life Edit CRISPR Systems and Adenine Deaminases Enabling Advanced Gene Editing Techniques
May 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
ElevateBio Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Xcell Biosciences Announces Collaboration with ElevateBio to Advance Technology Development for Cell and Gene Therapies
January 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
ElevateBio to Highlight Growth of its Genetic Medicine Business Driven By Gene Editing and Manufacturing Partnerships at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Kyverna Therapeutics and ElevateBio to Advance Kyverna’s Ingenui-T Cell Therapy Manufacturing
September 26, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
ElevateBio Announces $401 Million Series D Financing to Further Accelerate Growth
May 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
ElevateBio Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting Highlighting Optimization of Processes for Viral Vector Production
May 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
ElevateBio Appoints Heidi L. Wagner, J.D., as Global Head of Government Affairs
March 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
ElevateBio to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 5, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
ElevateBio and Affini-T Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Advance Affini-T’s T Cell Therapy Programs Targeting Core Oncogenic Drivers
November 15, 2022
 · 
5 min read
