As CAR T cell therapies attract significant biopharma investment, experts say there is plenty of space in the growing market for both treatments that use patients’ own cells and for those that rely on donor cells.
Seed and Series A funding are set to drop this year as investors are looking for more advanced, less risky deals, according to an industry analysis from HSBC.
The Massachusetts-based company has claimed the year’s largest fundraise so far and secured a powerhouse R&D partner in Novo Nordisk to develop gene editing medicines.
Life Edit’s technology will combine with Moderna’s mRNA platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapeutics against thus far undisclosed challenging genetic diseases.
Boston-based Kelonia Therapeutics launched after a successful $50 million Series A round of financing, which will push its research efforts in genetic medicines for immunology and oncology.
A new report showed the increased funding in 2021 mirrors national data that show accelerated financing in support of new therapies for multiple diseases, driven by COVID-19 concerns.
With the complete acquisition of Life Edit, ElevateBio will be able to integrate that company’s genome editing capabilities with its cell and gene therapies.
The Third Rock Ventures-backed startup has a pipeline of Treg therapeutics aimed at multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes and inclusion body myositis.
Life sciences money is seemingly growing on trees this year. Here’s who picked a good harvest this week.
