Elevar Therapeutics Names Dong-Gun Kim CEO as It Focuses on Post-NDA Commercialization Strategy

Former CEO Dr. Bryan Kim will retain current role as CEO of Verismo Therapeutics

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Group and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that Dong-Gun (DG) Kim has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer. He will concurrently retain his roles as CEO of HLB US and CEO of Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., both affiliated companies within HLB Group.

At Elevar, DG Kim replaces Dr. Bryan Kim, who will remain CEO of HLB Group’s Verismo Therapeutics, Inc. With Elevar having this week submitted New Drug Applications (NDAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its top two developmental drugs, the transition allows Bryan Kim to now solely focus on his role with Verismo, which expects to reach several important milestones in the coming year.

On January 23, 2026, Elevar submitted an NDA for the combination of its drug candidate rivoceranib, a VEGFR-TKI, and Hengrui Pharma’s camrelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, as a first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). HCC is the most common type of liver cancer. Elevar also submitted an NDA on January 27, 2026, for its investigational drug lirafugratinib as a second-line treatment option for cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR2) fusions or rearrangements. CCA is also known as bile duct cancer.

“Bryan Kim has done an exemplary job steering Elevar through the regulatory and developmental steps leading to NDAs for both the rivoceranib-camrelizumab combination in the liver cancer arena and lirafugratinib as a bile duct cancer therapy,” said DG Kim, an Elevar board member since 2020. “With this critical phase completed, I look forward to executing on our commercialization strategy while simultaneously working to meet any requests from the FDA during its review of these important applications.”

DG Kim previously served as CEO of HLB Co. Ltd. Prior to that, he spent more than 30 years as a specialist in mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance and investment management at leading corporations and professional firms (law, investment banking and private equity) both in the U.S. and Korea. He holds an A.B. in Physics from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. A subsidiary of HLB Group based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Elevar’s expertise is rooted in oncology and grounded in compassion. Our team of experienced scientists and industry leaders is highly focused on identifying and developing medicines for complex yet under-treated health conditions, with a shared goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit ElevarTX.com.