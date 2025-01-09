Elevance Health to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on January 23, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on January 23, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 – Access Code - 3972058 (Domestic)

(Domestic) 312-470-0178 – Access Code - 3972058 (International)

(International) 866-405-7292 – No Access Code (Domestic Replay)

203-369-0604 – No Access Code (International Replay)

The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EST on January 23, 2025, until the end of the day on February 21, 2025. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. You may also access the webcast here. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

Contacts



Investor Relations:

Nathan Rich

Investor.Relations@elevancehealth.com

Media Relations:

Leslie Porras

Leslie.Porras@elevancehealth.com