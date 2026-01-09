ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES STRENGTHENS SCIENTIFIC AND CLINICAL LEADERSHIP AS COMPANY ADVANCES TOWARD COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF ITS LIVE-TUMOR IMMUNOLOGY PLATFORM

Premal H. Patel, MD, PhD, appointed Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Michael F. Giordano joins Scientific Advisory Board

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, announced today the expansion of its scientific and clinical leadership with the appointments of Premal Patel, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Michael Giordano to the company's Scientific Advisory Board. These significant additions follow Elephas' recent peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Translational Medicine, the close of a $42 million financing round, and continued commercial growth with globally recognized partners, establishing a strong foundation for advancing the company's strategic priorities ahead.

Since its founding, Elephas has been dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by analyzing real-time insight into how a patient's tumor responds to therapy, before the patient ever receives it. Elephas' commitment to this mission and its proven track record continues to attract industry-leading innovators across oncology and biotechnology.

Dr. Patel is a physician-scientist and biotechnology executive with over two decades of leadership experience spanning Genentech, Pfizer, Juno, Lyell, and eFFECTOR Therapeutics. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Cellinfinity Bio, focused on a next-generation in vivo CAR-T therapy. As Chief Medical Officer at eFFECTOR, he redefined clinical strategy and helped guide a successful IPO. Dr. Patel holds a BS in Pharmacy from Rutgers University, an MD and PhD from the University of Washington and completed his oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Patel will add critical clinical insight as the company advances to launch.

Dr. Michael Giordano brings deep expertise in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and oncology, and experience as a global biopharma board director and scientific advisor. During his tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb, he led immuno-oncology strategy and clinical development for CTLA-4 (Yervoy) and PD-1 (Opdivo) from preclinical stages through commercialization. With 25 years of global development, medical affairs, and commercialization leadership across the U.S., EMEA, China, and Japan, Dr. Giordano adds critical strategic insight to Elephas' scientific advisory team.

"It's an exciting and pivotal moment for Elephas," said Dr. Patel, Chief Medical Officer. "By using a patient's own live tumor to generate clinically actionable insights, Elephas could transform how treatment decisions are made. This approach directly addresses a major unmet need in metastatic cancer, helping to identify the most effective therapy for each patient."

"The scientific advisory board has already been instrumental in shaping Elephas' trajectory, and I'm thrilled to join this exceptional team," said Dr. Giordano. "I look forward to contributing my experience to help guide strategy, identify new opportunities, and support Elephas' mission to improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide."

"Our strength lies in our people and their commitment to developing and delivering a transformative functional solution for cancer researchers and patients," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas Founder and CEO. "I am incredibly excited about both Drs. Patel and Giordano and the passion for the mission and depth of knowledge that they will bring to our team."

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live™ platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

