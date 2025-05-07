Elegen Expands ENFINIA™ Platform with IVT Ready DNA to Streamline RNA Therapeutics Development

ENFINIA IVT Ready DNA offers full-length, high-complexity, high-accuracy linear DNA with a long poly(A) tail, manufactured cell-free and delivered in as few as 10 days, ready for immediate use.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CGT--Elegen, the leader in next-generation cell-free DNA manufacturing, today announced the early access launch of ENFINIA™ IVT Ready DNA. An expansion of its ENFINIA platform, this new product is delivered ready-to-use with the requisite poly(A) tail already encoded. Full commercial availability is expected globally in early summer 2025.

Built on Elegen’s proprietary cell-free technology, ENFINIA IVT Ready DNA delivers both standard and very complex double-stranded linear templates up to 5.5 kb that additionally include encoded poly(A) tails of 70–130 adenosines, with turnaround in as few as 10 business days. Compared to plasmid DNA, the process achieves low tail polydispersity and avoids the common pitfalls of plasmid-derived templates—including genomic DNA contamination, endotoxins from bacteria and time-consuming cloning, linearization and purification steps.

Following successful pilots with customers across pharma, biotech and academia, the early access program is now open. To learn more or request participation, visit https://elegenbio.com/ivt-ready-dna-interest-list-registration-form/.

“ENFINIA IVT Ready DNA advances our vision for a fully cell-free, faster and more reliable DNA manufacturing pipeline,” said Matt Hill, Founder and CEO of Elegen. “It removes major bottlenecks in RNA therapy development—especially for personalized cancer vaccines where conventional methods are often too slow, too complex and too costly to scale.”

As mRNA technologies expand into cancer vaccines, gene therapies and gene-editing, demand is rising for faster, more reliable and higher-quality DNA inputs. ENFINIA IVT Ready DNA meets this need—empowering researchers to screen more candidates, accelerate development and bring life-saving RNA-based medicines to patients faster.

About Elegen

Elegen brings unique insights and technical innovation to create high-quality synthetic DNA faster, catalyzing the next revolution in the life sciences. Elegen uses proprietary cell-free technologies to build longer, more complex, higher-quality DNA on a faster timeline for agricultural, chemical, healthcare and pharma industries. Founded in 2017, Elegen is privately held and based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit elegenbio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

