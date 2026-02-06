SUBSCRIBE
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that Steven Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).

To register in advance for the fireside chat webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Company’s website under Events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedInTwitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
CG Life
(212) 253 8881

jurban@cglife.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


Southern California Events
Eledon Pharmaceuticals
