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Press Releases

Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference and LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW PRAGUE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electromed, Inc. (“Electromed”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced their attendance at the HC Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 14-16, 2026, in New York. Jim Cunniff, Electromed’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:30 ET on Monday, September 14, 2026. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors.



Electromed will also be attending the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event being held October 19-21, 2026, in Los Angeles. Jim Cunniff will be presenting during the event, and the Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Links to the live webcast of each presentation will be available on Electromed’s website: Events & Presentations | SmartVest.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota, and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.


Contacts

Brad Nagel, Chief Financial Officer
(952) 758-9299
investorrelations@electromed.com

Mike Cavanaugh, Investor Relations
ICR Healthcare
(617) 877-9641
mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com

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