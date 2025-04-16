SUBSCRIBE
electroCore to Participate at the Planet MicroCap Showcase

April 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on April 23 & 24, 2025.

Dan Goldberger, CEO, will host a group presentation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT and host one-on-one meetings throughout both days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Goldberger, investors are encouraged to reach out to Planet MicroCap or electroCore’s investor relations at ecor@fnkir.com.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com

New Jersey Events
