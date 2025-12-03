Electra Therapeutics Presents SURPASS Pivotal ELA026 Study Design and Highlights the Critical Unmet Need in Secondary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) at the ASH 2025 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies against novel targets for diseases in immunology and cancer, today announced it will present two posters on the ELA026 clinical program in secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 6-9 in Orlando, Florida.

A trial-in-progress poster, presented by Dr. Swaminathan Iyer (MD Anderson Cancer Center), will highlight the SURPASS Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical study, which is evaluating the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ELA026 in newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve adult and pediatric patients with sHLH. ELA026 is the first investigational therapy designed to treat sHLH regardless of underlying trigger, leveraging a novel mechanism of action that targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) on immune cells. By selectively depleting pathological myeloid cells and T lymphocytes that drive the cytokine storm and disease severity, ELA026 has the potential to reset the hyperinflammatory cascade at its source. The SURPASS study is actively enrolling at academic medical centers across the U.S. and Europe. Additional information is available at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05416307).

A second poster, presented by Dr. Catherine Broome (MedStar Georgetown University) and Dr. Daniel Hausrath (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), in collaboration with EpidStrategies, will share results from an Electra-sponsored natural history study characterizing the disease burden and unmet need in patients with sHLH. This study identified a cohort of 232 adult patients over a 16-year period through electronic health record queries to assess prognostic factors, clinical features, treatment patterns, healthcare utilization, and survival outcomes. The analysis underscored the life-threatening nature of sHLH, its high mortality, and the limited effectiveness of currently available therapies, reinforcing the significant unmet need for improved treatment options.

“We are delighted to connect with the scientific community at ASH and share the clinical development progress of ELA026 in sHLH,” said Kim-Hien Dao, DO, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Electra Therapeutics. “Every day, patients with sHLH around the world face a devastating prognosis and very limited treatment options. We are committed to generating pivotal data to demonstrate ELA026’s potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for these patients.”

Poster Details:

The SURPASS Trial: A Phase 2/3 Registrational Trial of ELA026 in Subjects with Treatment-Naïve Secondary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

Session Number and Name: 201. Granulocytes, Monocytes, and Macrophages: Poster I

Survival Outcomes of Patients with Secondary Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) at Two Academic Medical Centers in the United States

Session Number and Name: 905. Outcomes Research: Non-Malignant Conditions Excluding Hemoglobinopathies: Poster III

ELA026 is the first investigational therapy to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Designation (BTD) and European Medicines Agency Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for sHLH, reflecting its potential to address this life-threatening condition with significant unmet medical need.

About secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH)

Secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) is a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory disease with a lack of treatment options. It can be triggered by cancer, infection, autoimmune disease, or immunotherapy. sHLH is associated with a severe inflammatory response that requires immediate intervention. Without effective treatment, patients may experience multiorgan failure and death. sHLH is associated with high mortality early in the disease course, with malignancy-associated HLH (mHLH) patients having a mortality rate of approximately 50% at two months with available therapies.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies against novel targets for diseases in immunology and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a first in class monoclonal antibody that targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) on immune cells to selectively deplete pathological myeloid cells and T lymphocytes. ELA026 is currently in pivotal development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH) and is also being evaluated in additional indications. Electra is further advancing a second SIRP-targeted program, ELA822, designed to selectively deplete activated T lymphocytes, with broad potential across immunology and inflammation (I&I). For more information, please visit www.electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





