EIT Pharma Appoints Dr. Joseph Toerner, M.D., M.P.H., as Chief Medical Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Pharma, Inc. ("EIT Pharma" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Toerner, M.D., M.P.H., as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Toerner brings 26 years of experience at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including leadership roles in hepatology, infectious diseases, and drug safety.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Toerner will provide medical and clinical leadership across EIT Pharma's development programs, including supporting the ongoing regulatory review of lonafarnib, its late-stage investigational first-in-class oral therapy for chronic hepatitis D (CHD), and peginterferon lambda, its Phase 2 investigational treatment for severe acute viral respiratory infections.

"Dr. Toerner brings a rare combination of an infectious disease physician's perspective with more than two decades at the FDA, and few understand the path from clinical evidence to approved therapy as deeply as he does," said Dr. Leen Kawas, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of EIT Pharma. "We are delighted he has joined our team and his expertise will strengthen the clinical and medical foundation of our work as we advance our infectious disease pipeline and progress therapies toward the patients waiting for them."

"People living with chronic hepatitis D have far too few treatment options, and I share EIT Pharma's conviction that no patient should be left behind," said Dr. Toerner. "My career has been defined by work where the unmet need is high and the science is rigorous, and EIT Pharma's programs reflect both. I am honored to join EIT Pharma and look forward to working with Dr. Kawas and the team to advance lonafarnib and lambda for patients."

Dr. Toerner held several leadership positions at the FDA, most recently serving as Director of the Division of Hepatology and Nutrition from 2020 to 2024. His prior roles spanned antiviral drug development, vaccines, drug safety, and regulatory policy. Since leaving the FDA in 2024, he established Joseph Toerner, LLC to provide consulting services in drug development, including hepatology, nutrition, vaccines, and infectious diseases. Dr. Toerner received his B.S. from the University of Dayton, his M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and his M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Case Western and his fellowship in infectious disease at Georgetown University Medical Center. He holds Board Certifications in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

About EIT Pharma, Inc.

EIT Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on advancing therapies for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing a portfolio of programs designed to address serious infectious diseases through rigorous science, disciplined execution, and a patient-centered approach focused on translating scientific innovation into meaningful real-world impact for patients.

About Lonafarnib

Lonafarnib is an investigational oral therapy candidate being evaluated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib is designed to target a key step in the hepatitis D virus lifecycle and is currently the only oral therapeutic candidate in late-stage clinical development for chronic hepatitis D. Lonafarnib has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. The safety and efficacy of lonafarnib have not been established.

About Peginterferon Lambda-1a

Peginterferon lambda-1a is an investigational therapy candidate being evaluated for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Infection. Peginterferon lambda-1a is designed to act as an antiviral to enhance innate immunity by inducing interferon-stimulated genes in immune cells. Peginterferon lambda-1a has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Infection. The safety and efficacy of peginterferon lambda-1a have not been established.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding regulatory review timelines, anticipated milestones, potential product characteristics, and future development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lonafarnib is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by the FDA. There can be no assurance that the FDA will approve the NDA or that the product will become commercially available. EIT Pharma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE EIT Pharma