Eisai and Advocacy Leaders Launch “Kompass,” a Digital Destination to Help Patients and Caregivers Navigate the Complexities of Kidney Cancer

Built on Insights from Patients and Caregivers, the New Website Curates Trusted Resources from Leading Organizations in Kidney Cancer

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc. announced today the launch of Kompass ( www.KidneyCancer Kompass.com ) , a first-of-its-kind digital destination designed to help those affected by kidney cancer find personalized guidance at every stage of their journey. Developed in partnership with KCCure, KidneyCAN, the Kidney Cancer Association and the National Kidney Foundation, Kompass brings together nearly 50 thoughtfully curated, credible resources in one simple, easy-to-navigate website, giving patients and caregivers a clear starting point so they can quickly find the information they need to make informed decisions.

A kidney cancer diagnosis can be shocking and overwhelming for patients and their loved ones, as most cases are discovered incidentally and approximately 30 percent of diagnoses occur at an advanced stage. A sudden influx of unfamiliar medical terminology and time-sensitive treatment decisions can leave people feeling lost and searching online for answers – often not knowing where to start or what information to trust. Recognizing this, Eisai and its advocacy partners set out to create an accessible, web-based resource that could provide expert guidance when it's needed most.

"There are exceptional resources available for people facing kidney cancer, but we heard from patients and caregivers that they can be difficult to find, especially when navigating a new diagnosis," said Teresa Cronin, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy at Eisai Inc. "We saw an opportunity to address this unique challenge – by connecting the community with trusted information and support – and we're grateful to have passionate partners eager to collaborate on the creation of Kompass. At Eisai, our human health care mission means bringing tangible resources to the communities we serve beyond the medicines we make, and we're proud to have put our mission into action with this new initiative."

Eisai and its advocacy partners conducted focus groups with people living with kidney cancer and their loved ones to understand how Kompass could be most useful, and the insights gathered directly shaped every aspect of the site, from how the content is organized to what types of resources are featured. Kompass simplifies the search experience by asking users a few simple questions about who they are, where they are in their journeys, and what they're looking for in order to deliver curated recommendations tailored for their circumstances.

"Every person facing kidney cancer has different challenges and concerns, and it can be a very isolating experience," said Bryan Lewis, kidney cancer survivor and CEO of KidneyCAN. "Patients and caregivers have expressed a clear need for guidance tailored to their specific situations as well as human connection with others who understand what they're going through. With that in mind, Kompass was created to help this community feel more empowered and informed. We're proud to collaborate with KCCure, the Kidney Cancer Association, the National Kidney Foundation and Eisai to bring this much-needed resource to patients and their loved ones."

HOW KOMPASS CAN SUPPORT PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS

Whether someone is newly diagnosed, experiencing recurrence or facing disease progression, Kompass can assist as they seek to understand their particular diagnosis and decide how to take action. Resources include videos, doctor discussion guides, healthcare terminology explanations, detailed information on various treatment options, and honest advice about what to expect from treatment from other survivors.

Kompass visitors can also access one-on-one support, including helplines, patient navigation services, counseling services and peer mentoring programs. Additionally, the site connects patients and caregivers with online support groups and communities, offering spaces to engage with other individuals going through similar experiences.

Because the impacts of kidney cancer on one's life can be far reaching, affecting much more than physical health, Kompass also offers tips for living day-to-day with kidney cancer. This includes resources covering nutrition, self-care, managing side effects and navigating health insurance, as well as access to financial assistance programs and meal delivery services.

To learn more and explore all of the resources, visit www.KidneyCancerKompass.com.

About Kidney Cancer

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer, with about nine out of 10 kidney cancer diagnoses being RCC. In 2022, there were about 435,000 new cases of kidney cancer diagnosed and approximately 156,000 deaths from the disease worldwide. RCC is about twice as common in men as in women. Most cases of RCC are discovered incidentally during imaging tests for other abdominal diseases. Approximately 30% of patients with kidney cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

About KCCure

KCCure is an evidence based, patient driven kidney cancer advocacy organization, dedicated to improving outcomes through outreach, education, and research. KCCure aims to reach as many patients as possible by providing peer support, delivering accessible evidence-based information, and empowering patients to drive research funding priorities. For more information, visit www.kccure.org.

About KidneyCAN

KidneyCAN is a patient-created and patient-driven movement, drawing energy and motivation from people all over the United States and the world whose lives are impacted by kidney cancer. Originally started by patients, survivors and caregivers, the KidneyCAN founders aimed to provide a means of stimulating research progress through advocacy and direct fundraising. For more information, visit www.kidneycan.org.

About Kidney Cancer Association

The Kidney Cancer Association was founded in 1990 by Eugene P. Schonfeld and a small group of patients and doctors in Chicago, Illinois and has grown into an international non-profit organization. The KCA promotes scientific advances through two annual research symposiums and a robust grant program, participates in legislative advocacy, and seeks to be a source of education and resources for patients, caregivers, and anyone impacted by kidney cancer. For more information, visit www.kidneycancer.org.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information, visit www.kidney.org.

About Eisai

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept [also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept], we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S . and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S. and EMEA).

