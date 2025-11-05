SUBSCRIBE
Eilean Therapeutics Presents First-in-Class MALT1 Degrader TE205 Demonstrating In Vivo Efficacy in Ulcerative Colitis at the 4th International Conference on Microbiology and Immunology

November 4, 2025 | 
2 min read

DOVER, Del., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing best-in-class and first-in-class small-molecule therapies targeting genetic escape mutations in cancer and advancing innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory and immune diseases, today announced the presentation of in vivo data for its first-in-class MALT1 degrader, TE205, as a disease-modifying therapy for ulcerative colitis at the 4th International Conference on Microbiology and Immunology in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preclinical Findings

In preclinical studies, TE205 demonstrated a robust and multifaceted immunomodulatory effect in the DSS-induced colitis model, achieving both structural and functional restoration of intestinal integrity.

By selectively degrading MALT1 (Mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1), TE205 effectively:

  • Suppressed NF-κB signaling and pro-inflammatory cytokine production,

     
  • Rebalanced key T-cell and macrophage populations within the lamina propria, and

     
  • Restored epithelial barrier function and mucosal architecture.

Collectively, these results establish TE205 as a potent, first-in-class MALT1 degrader with strong in vivo efficacy and clear disease-modifying potential for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

About Eilean Therapeutics

 Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small-molecule therapies addressing genetic and signaling vulnerabilities in hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Leveraging its proprietary AI/ML-driven hybrid drug design platform, Eilean integrates partner datasets, advanced chem-bio modeling, and deep translational expertise to identify high-value molecular targets, accelerate discovery timelines, and advance differentiated, mechanism-based therapies.

Eilean's development-stage pipeline includes:

  • First-in-class MALT1 degraders and best-in-class BTK inhibitors for ulcerative colitis and B-cell malignancies, and

     
  • Selective, wild-type–sparing JAK2 V617F inhibitors for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

For more information, please visit www.eileanther.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Burd, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Eilean Therapeutics LLC

aburd@eileanther.com

