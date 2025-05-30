Eikon Therapeutics to Share Clinical Data and Program Updates at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

First safety-and-efficacy readout from selective PARP1 inhibitor EIK1003-001

New clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck

First patient dosed in Phase 1/2 study of CNS-penetrant PARP1 inhibitor EIK1004

MILLBRAE, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCO2025--Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to integrating advanced engineering with traditional biology research to accelerate drug discovery, today announced that new data from its oncology programs will be presented in collaboration with independent investigators at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 30 – June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Alongside these presentations, Eikon will also share additional milestone updates across its broad and diverse research and development pipeline.

“We are encouraged by the progress we are seeing across our clinical-stage oncology programs, which reflect both the potential of these candidates and the capabilities of the fully integrated development organization that we are building at Eikon,” said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eikon Therapeutics. “Our team brings deep experience in advancing therapies through clinical studies and regulatory review, and we are pleased to see that capability reflected in the progress of our lead programs. At the same time, we continue to advance a pipeline of internally derived candidates, informed by the insights of our novel technology platform and Single Molecule Tracking (SMT) system. We look forward to positioning our results in the context of what has been achieved by the broader ASCO community.”

ASCO 2025 Presentations

The following posters will spotlight new first-in-human and combination data from Eikon’s two most advanced clinical programs.

EIK1001-006 (Abstract: TPS9604)

Title: TeLuRide-006: An adaptive phase 2/3 study of EIK1001, a Toll-like receptor 7/8 (TLR7/8) agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma

Date and time: June 1, 2025, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Presenter: Jason J. Luke, M.D., UPMC, Hillman Cancer Center

EIK1003-001 (Abstract: 3122)

Title: Safety and efficacy of EIK1003, a selective PARP1 inhibitor, as monotherapy in participants with advanced solid tumors

Date and time: June 2, 2025, from 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Presenter: Guru P. Sonpavde, M.D., AdventHealth Cancer Institute

Recent Program Milestones

In addition to its presentations at ASCO, Eikon will be discussing recent program milestones including:

EIK1001-006 (TeLuRide-006, NCT06697301): The first patient has been enrolled in the TeLuRide-006 trial, which is investigating the potential role of EIK1001, a systemically administered co-agonist of toll-like receptors 7 and 8 that has been observed to exhibit clinical activity as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 agents across multiple solid tumor types in Phase 1 trials, as an addition to standard of care pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic melanoma. TeLuRide-006 is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active comparator-controlled, adaptive Phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of EIK1001 and pembrolizumab versus placebo and pembrolizumab as first-line therapy in participants with advanced melanoma. The trial includes dose optimization and dose expansion parts. Eikon has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada). Under the terms of the Agreement, Merck will provide pembrolizumab to Eikon. Eikon will be the sponsor of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial.

EIK1001-005 (TeLuRide-005, NCT06246110): Enrollment continues as planned in this Phase 2 trial testing EIK1001 with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with squamous and nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer. The trial’s primary objective is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of EIK1001. Eikon also hopes to learn whether the immunomodulatory mechanism of EIK1001 might improve standard therapy in this hard-to-treat setting.

EIK1003-001 (NCT06253130): Enrollment is proceeding in the trial of EIK1003, a highly selective PARP1 inhibitor, in adults with advanced solid tumors. Initial pharmacokinetic, safety, tolerability, and early efficacy findings from the monotherapy dose-escalation cohort will be reported in an ASCO 2025 poster (Abstract: 3122).

EIK1004-001 (NCT06907043): The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1/2 trial of EIK1004, a CNS-penetrant selective PARP1 inhibitor. This trial is assessing safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors, including those with brain metastases.

“The steady progress we are making as evidenced by the first safety and efficacy data from EIK1003, the initiation of our adaptive melanoma study with EIK1001, and the recent first-patient dosing of the CNS-penetrant selective PARP1 inhibitor EIK1004, underscores the momentum Eikon’s clinical team is building across our oncology portfolio,” said Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Eikon Therapeutics. “Their deep experience in oncology is translating into real world progress, and we are pleased to share these advances with the oncology community at ASCO as we work to deliver new medicines to address serious illnesses.”

Eikon at AACR 2025

The Eikon Therapeutics team also recently presented program data at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) conference. These presentations included:

EIK1004-001 (Abstract#5719): Identification of EIK1004: A CNS-penetrant, potent and selective PARP1 inhibitor poised for testing in patients with HRD mutant tumors. The poster presented data on methodologies to optimize early lead PARP1 inhibitors with novel structures for selectivity and CNS penetration leading to discovery of EIK1004.

EIK1003-001 (Abstract # CT197): A first-in-human, Phase 1/2 dose escalation, dose-optimization, and dose-expansion trial of PARP1-selective inhibitor EIK1003 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The Eikon team will also welcome attendees at ASCO Booth #14143 to discuss these and its other pipeline programs.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics is dedicated to advancing breakthrough therapies through the purposeful integration of science and engineering. Our research tools, including our proprietary SMT system, leverage Nobel Prize-winning super-resolution microscopy, bespoke automation, advanced data science, and software engineering to visualize and measure the real-time movement of proteins in living cells, with the goal of developing important innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon operates from its facilities in California, New Jersey, and New York, and can be found online at www.EikonTx.com or LinkedIn.

