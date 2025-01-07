SUBSCRIBE
Eikon Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company that integrates advanced engineering with cutting-edge molecular/cell biology to accelerate drug discovery and development, today announced that CEO and Board Chair, Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., will provide a business update highlighting recent clinical development progress as well important advances in its research programs in a presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2025 at 9:00 am Pacific Standard Time.


Additional information about Eikon Therapeutics can be found on the company’s website at: www.EikonTx.com.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics seeks to advance breakthrough therapeutics through the purposeful integration of engineering and science. Our proprietary discovery technologies leverage Nobel Prize-winning super-resolution microscopy, advanced engineering, and high-performance computing to visualize and measure the real-time movement of proteins in living cells, with the goal of bringing important new medicines to people suffering from grievous illness. Eikon operates from its facilities in California, New Jersey, and New York, and can be found online at www.EikonTx.com or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Colin Sanford
colin@bioscribe.com

California Events
Eikon Therapeutics
