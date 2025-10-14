EiIean Therapeutics Presents Novel Wild-Type Sparing, Reversible Pan-EGFR Inhibitor (ZE77-0273) with Broad Activity Against Resistance Mutations in EGFR-Mutant NSCLC at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

DOVER, Del., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting escape mutations in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the presentation of data for its brain- and lung-permeable pan-EGFR inhibitor, ZE77-0273 is a reversible small-molecule drug candidate that demonstrates broad activity against resistance mutations in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a high selectivity index versus wild-type EGFR, and a wide therapeutic window characterized by excellent safety and tolerability.

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Utilizing its proprietary hybrid AI/ML drug design platform, the company leverages proprietary partner data, advanced chem/bio tools, and deep domain expertise to identify highly valuable molecular targets, accelerate drug discovery, and optimize the development of highly differentiated therapies.

Eilean's oncology programs for therapy-resistant lung cancer include best-in-class reversible pan-EGFR inhibitor, c-Met inhibitor, and pan-KRAS molecular glue.

