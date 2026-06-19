eGenesis to Participate at BIO International Convention 2026 Panel on the Future of Xenotransplantation

CEO & President Mike Curtis joins industry leaders to discuss the clinical progress and potential of xenotransplantation to address the global organ shortage

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BIO2026--eGenesis, a biotechnology company developing human-compatible organs for transplantation, today announced that Michael Curtis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the BIO International Convention 2026 titled "Xenotransplantation Enters the Clinic: The Next Frontier in Solving Organ Shortage."

As xenotransplantation advances from scientific possibility to clinical reality, the panel will examine the latest progress in gene-edited organ transplantation, advances in genome engineering, and the path toward broader clinical adoption.

Session Details

Xenotransplantation Enters the Clinic: The Next Frontier in Solving Organ Shortage

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Room 24BC, San Diego Convention Center

Panelists:

Jonathan Grinstein, Ph.D., North American Editor, Inside Precision Medicine (Moderator)

Cameron Lillie-Liberto, Kidney Disease Patient Advocate

Jesse Roach, M.D., Senior Vice President, Government Relations, National Kidney Foundation

Xiaoxi (Sofie) Wei, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, X-Therma

David Yang, Partner, Lux Capital

“Xenotransplantation is at a pivotal moment as decades of innovation in genome engineering and transplantation science have enabled advancement to clinical studies,” said Curtis. “I look forward to joining this distinguished group of experts to discuss the progress being made and the potential for xenotransplantation to expand access to lifesaving organ transplantation for patients around the world.”

Panelists will discuss the scientific, clinical, regulatory, patient, and investment perspectives shaping the future of xenotransplantation, including how advances in gene editing are addressing immune rejection and viral risk, the design of first-in-human studies, and what it will take to scale xenotransplantation into a viable treatment option for patients with organ failure.

More than 800,000 Americans and millions worldwide suffer from end stage kidney disease or ESKD. While organ transplantation remains the gold standard for improving survival and quality of life among those living with kidney failure, due to the shortage of organs, only 27,573 kidney transplants were performed in 2025. For those unable to receive a transplant, dialysis remains the only option. The five-year mortality rate associated with dialysis is approximately 60%, higher than the most common cancers. Genetically engineered porcine-derived kidneys offer a promising solution to this crisis.

About eGenesis

eGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human-compatible engineered organs to address the severe global organ shortage. The Company’s proprietary genome engineering platform enables extensive, multiplex gene edits to remove key biological barriers, add protective human transgenes, and inactivate endogenous retroviruses. EGEN-2784, a genetically engineered porcine kidney, is the Company’s lead program and is currently being evaluated in a multi-patient Expanded Access study at MGH. The company is also advancing programs focused on acute liver failure and heart failure. eGenesis is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.egenesisbio.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

eGenesis

kimberly.ha@egenesisbio.com