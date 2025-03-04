SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, 2025

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:40 pm ET.


The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company’s deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Edgewise Contacts
Investors:
Michael Carruthers, Chief Financial Officer
ir@edgewisetx.com

Media:
Maureen Franco, VP Corporate Communications
media@edgewisetx.com

Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac