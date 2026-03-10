SUBSCRIBE
EDAP to Present at Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

March 10, 2026 | 
Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings on Wednesday, March 18th, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present and, together with Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference.

Date: Wednesday, March 18th

Time: 12:00-12:30 PM ET

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Webcast:https://event.summitcast.com/view/2MZVg3DCx8a3zxe3mMMekq/6YGp8gAgsNuJhACXjn75JB

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
EDAP TMS SA
Investor.Relations@focalone.com


