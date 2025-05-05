Ed Seguine Appointed CEO of Target RWE

Industry veteran joins to maximize the benefit of real-world data and reimagine evidence-generation

Target RWE was acquired by Highlander Health, firm co-founded by Amy Abernethy and Brad Hirsch

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Appointments--Target RWE today announced the appointment of Ed Seguine as chief executive officer (CEO). Target RWE is a longitudinal data company that generates high-quality real-world datasets and plans to reimagine evidence across multiple therapeutic areas, with liver disease as a flagship. In January, Highlander Health, a firm advancing evidence generation and personalized health care for the new era of medical innovation, acquired Target RWE. Led by industry veterans Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D., and Brad Hirsch, M.D., Target RWE marks the first acquisition under Highlander Health Partners, a division of Highlander Health.

As CEO, Seguine will oversee the company’s efforts to increase the impact of real-world data, optimize treatments and improve the intersection of clinical research and care. With a life science career spanning 25 years, Seguine is known for his depth of industry expertise, success in leading organizations to scale, and deep knowledge of product strategies that deliver real impact.

“This marks a new chapter for Target RWE and Highlander Health is excited to bring Ed onboard to help advance Target RWE’s efforts to reimagine evidence generation,” said Brad Hirsch, Highlander Health co-founder. “We believe that combining Ed’s incredible experience with Target RWE’s novel platform, we can make a significant impact on patient outcomes.”

Co-founder, Amy Abernethy added: “Target RWE’s data platform, network of health system partners, and deep life sciences relationships set an industry standard and provide a ready-built framework for prospective clinical trials. We look forward to partnering with Ed to show high quality longitudinal real-world data can form the foundation for better understanding of which medical interventions work for which patients and when.”

Prior to joining Target RWE, Seguine was CEO at Elemental Machines, a Lab Operations Intelligence company. Before that, he spent nearly 14 years with Clinical Ink, a company he founded, where he proved the value of eSource during the clinical visit, expanded electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) to the most complex therapeutic areas (lupus and Alzheimer's disease), and pioneered practical uses of sensors/wearables in Parkinson's disease. During his tenure, the company generated 40% compound annual growth for consecutive years. Prior to Clinical Ink, Seguine repositioned Fast Track Systems and ultimately sold its data-driven protocol authoring platform to Medidata. He spent his early career as a founding member of Eli Lilly’s technology venture capital group, which was among the most active corporate VCs at the time.

“This is really an incredible opportunity for me to help build new tools that extend drug utility, refine real-world data and make information more actionable,” said Ed Seguine, CEO at Target RWE. “At this moment, there are a number of structural changes, such as electronic medical record adoption, that are truly enabling real-world evidence. In addition, Target RWE has powerful relationships and data assets in areas like hepatology, dermatology and gastrointestinal that can solve real problems and ultimately improve care. I’m particularly excited to partner alongside such respected and capable industry veterans as Amy and Brad.”

About Target RWE

Target RWE generates real-world evidence (RWE) that informs strategic decisions across the drug development lifecycle. Our unique combination of clinical, analytical and technical expertise enables comprehensive insight generation from complete retrospective and prospective longitudinal patient journeys, with unparalleled scale and accuracy. Visit our website to learn more: https://targetrwe.com

About Highlander Health

Highlander Health is focused on advancing evidence generation for the new era of medical innovation. Through an investment portfolio and a platform for learning across care settings, Highlander Health is on a mission to modernize clinical research and care — toward flexible approaches, unlocked capacity, and faster and greater patient impact. Learn more and join in our work to move evidence generation forward at https://www.highlanderhealth.com

