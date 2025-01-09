Early-Bird Registration Now Open for the 2025 Wilson Sonsini Entrepreneur and Investor Life Sciences Summit, Presented by BioUtah and the University of Utah Technology Licensing Office March 13-14, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - BioUtah, Utah’s trade association dedicated to the life sciences community, in partnership with the University of Utah’s Technology Licensing Office, today announced that early-bird registration is now open for the 2025 Entrepreneur and Investor Life Sciences (E&I Summit) sponsored by Wilson Sonsini. The E&I Summit will be held March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City, followed by a ski day at Snowbird Ski Resort on March 14.

The 2025 Wilson Sonsini Entrepreneur and Investor Life Sciences Summit (E&I Summit), presented by BioUtah and the University of Utah Technology Licensing Office, is coming March13-14 to the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City. Early bird discounts are available until February 14.

Attracting more than 400 registrants, the E&I Summit spotlights Utah’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, convening entrepreneurs, investors, academic research centers, incubators, service providers and more.

Utah’s life sciences hub is one of the fastest growing in the nation, accounting for $22.6 billion in GDP and approximately 180,000 jobs.

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah’s life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah’s economy and advancing healthcare.

About the University of Utah Technology Licensing Office

The University of Utah Technology Licensing Office (TLO) is dedicated to fostering innovation and creating value through effective technology transfer. As a leader in managing intellectual property, the TLO empowers researchers and inventors by providing the resources and support needed to transform groundbreaking ideas into real-world solutions. By facilitating the journey from discovery to commercialization, the TLO plays a critical role in driving economic growth and societal impact.

