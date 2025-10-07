SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Availability of Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Statements

October 6, 2025 | 
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EGRX) (the “Company” or “Eagle”) today announced that the Company’s unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, are available at https://investor.eagleus.com/events-presentations.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


