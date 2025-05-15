Dyno Therapeutics Announces Inaugural 2025 Genetic Agency Technology Conference and Launch of Dyno Frontiers Program to Accelerate Progress in Patient-Empowering Gene Therapies

The inaugural Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) on November 11th, 2025 will convene technical thought leaders, gene therapy developers, patients, their families, and patient advocates across the gene therapy community to foster collaboration and align efforts towards solving unmet patient needs.

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying AI to enable safe and effective in vivo delivery of genetic medicines, today announced two new initiatives designed to accelerate progress across the gene therapy field: the inaugural Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) and the Dyno Frontiers Program for innovative therapeutic developers. Details were shared during the company’s Scientific Symposium at the 28th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.

“At Dyno, we believe that building the next generation of therapies will require not just new technical innovation, but also collaboration between many stakeholders and a focused effort to thoroughly solve present bottlenecks,” said Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of Dyno. “These two new initiatives reflect Dyno’s commitment to maximizing our positive impact on patients. We achieve this by partnering and by deepening relationships within a community of gene therapy developers, technical experts and patients, along with their families and patient advocates – all united by the common goal of enabling patients to improve their health with safe and effective genetic medicines.”

The Genetic Agency Technology Conference

Dyno’s GATC event is scheduled to take place in Boston, Massachusetts on November 11th, 2025. This one-day interactive gathering will convene leaders from across the gene therapy ecosystem—including technical experts, therapeutic developers, patients, their families and patient advocates—to strengthen a community working to develop cutting-edge technologies and drive progress toward solving unmet patient needs. With GATC, Dyno aims to spark collaboration around the shared goal of genetic agency: giving patients the ability to improve their health at a genetic level through access to next‑generation gene technologies that are safe, effective and widely accessible.

“When developing a new technology, the most important thing is to make something people want. GATC will bring therapeutic developers working at the frontiers of science and technology together with those who care the most about these transformative treatments: patients, their families and patient advocacy organizations. As we team up to overcome the extraordinary challenges required to develop groundbreaking new medicines, we should also recognize the amazing progress that is being made across fields, and look ahead with optimism to a better future for patients that we can build, when leaders across science, technology, and patient advocacy work together,” Kelsic explains. “By bringing the developers and users of these technologies together, GATC will catalyze collaboration, helping uncover the true nature of present challenges, and generating unexpected insights that will accelerate progress to realize the potential of what genetic medicine can deliver for patients.”

Interested participants can sign up for updates or request an invitation at www.dynotx.com/gatc2025. Further details about the conference will be announced in the coming months.

The Dyno Frontiers Program

Building on Dyno’s successful partnerships with leading gene therapy companies, the Dyno Frontiers Program focuses on assisting select gene therapy developers looking to demonstrate the transformative therapeutic potential of their innovative genetic payloads. The program provides technological and scientific support for developers to initiate non-human primate (NHP) studies with clinic-ready genetic payloads for eye, muscle, or central nervous system indications.

Participants in the Frontiers Program will:

Gain access to Dyno’s leading-edge AAV capsid delivery vectors in vivo effectiveness of their innovative clinic-ready genetic payloads in eye, muscle, or central nervous system indications.

effectiveness of their innovative clinic-ready genetic payloads in eye, muscle, or central nervous system indications. Receive scientific advice from Dyno on capsid selection, NHP study design, vector manufacturing, and performance quantification.

Collaborate with Dyno to measure capsid performance across distinct payload modalities.

“As genetic technologies advance and diversify, gene therapy developers increasingly need high-performance delivery vectors to realize the therapeutic potential of their innovative payload strategies,” Kelsic continued. “We’re excited to offer this first-of-its-kind opportunity for innovative gene therapy developers to demonstrate the in vivo effectiveness of their genetic payloads, bringing these transformative drug candidates one critical step closer to the patients who need them most.”

Eligible therapeutic developers seeking to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of their innovative clinic-ready genetic payloads are invited to participate at www.dynotx.com/frontiers-program.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics’ mission is to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patient lives. Dyno is creating better technologies for gene delivery and sequence design to increase “Genetic Agency”—the capacity for patients to take action and improve their health at a genetic level—enabling individuals to live the life they choose through safe, effective and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas, Roche and Sarepta, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

Note: The Dyno Frontiers Program is a research initiative and does not imply clinical validation, endorsement, or regulatory approval.

